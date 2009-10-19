HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Rosaiah has announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 lak each to the family of the Andhras who died in a firecracker blast at Pallipattu in Tamil Nadu, close to the State’s border on Friday.

As many as 27 persons belonging to AP died in the mishap. The cheif minister termed the accident as very unfortunate and conveyed his sympathies to the members of the bereaved families, an official press release said Sunday.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam leader Gali Muddu Krishnama Naidu has demanded that the State government should bring pressure on the Tamil Nadu Government and see that Rs 5 lakh was paid as ex gratia to the kin of those died in the blast.

Most of those who died in the blast belonged to Chittor district of Andhra Pradesh. That was why the Tamil Nadu Government announced a meagre Rs 1 lakh as ex gratia. The Tami l Nadu Gove r nment should pay Rs 4 lakh more to the families of the deceased, the former minister, who hails from Chittoor district, demanded.

Praja Rajyam party president Chiranjeevi demanded that the State Government pay Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those deceased in the blast and Rs 2 lakh to those injured.