VIJAYAWADA: The family of Polagani Krishna Rao, who was kidnapped by Bodo militants in Assam a few days ago, remains clueless over the safety of Rao.

According to Krishna Rao’s family neither the Assam Government nor the Army had received any specific demand from the kidnappers so far raising concern over the safety of Krishna Rao.

``Though none from the government called us up, officials of the Gayatri Constructions Company where Krishna Rao works have been calling me up constantly and telling me not to worry about the safety of my husband as they would secure his release,’’ Rajeshwari told Express.

Meanwhile, Gannavarm MLA Dasari Balvardhan Rao said that he was also actively pursuing the issue with the State Government and persuading the government to push the Assam government to secure the release of Krishna Rao soon.

In the evening, Animal Husbandry Minister K Parthasarathi and local Congress leaders, including PCC secretary Kolanukonda Sivaji called on the family members of Krishna Rao and assured them that the State Government was making all efforts to secure the release the release of Krishna Rao from the militants.