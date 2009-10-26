TIRUPATI: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the annual Brahmotsavams of Goddess Padmavati temple at Tiruchanoor.

Speaking to mediapersons after releasing Karthika Brahmotsavams posters at Padmavati temple today, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman DK Audikesavulu Naidu said the nine-day festival would take off with Dhwajarohanam on November 13.

The important events of Karthika Brahmotsavams include Gaja Vahanam on November 17, Rathotsavam on Nov 20 and Panchami Theertham on Nov 21.

Foolproof security measures will be made for Panchami Theertham, which attracts thousands of pilgrims.

Pushpa Yagam will be performed at the temple on November 22, the TTD Chairman said. TTD Executive Officer IYR Krishna Rao, deputy executive officer Saraswathi, assistant executive officer Narayana Chetty and others were present.