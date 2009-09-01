Three Excise Dept officials caught taking bribe

HYDERABAD: Three excise department officials were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while taking a bribe of Rs one lakh from the owner of a bar and restaurant at Tenali in Guntur district.

Two other Government officials were also caught in separate traps by the ACB officials in Adilabad and East Godavari districts.

ACB officials trapped the assistant prohibition and excise superintendent, P Prabhakara Raju, prohibition and excise superintendent, N Chandramouleswara Rao and a constable Ch Srinivasa Rao when they took Rs one lakh bribe from the licensee of M/s Mamata Modern Restaurant and Bar, Tenali, S Nageshwara Rao, an official release said today.

Prabhakara Raju and Chandramouleswara Rao demanded Rs 50,000 each as bribe from Nageswara Rao on August 29 to submitting a joint inspection report on the application of the complainant seeking approval for alterations in the design of his bar and restaurant. The inspection report was supposed to be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise, Guntur.

On Sunday night, the excise constable, Srinivasa Rao, took Rs one lakh bribe amount from Nageswara Rao on behalf of his superior officers at the office of the Assistant Prohibition and Excise Superintendent, Tenali.

After the trap, the ACB officials conducted simultaneous searches on the residences of the three excise department officials.

ACB officials seized an unaccounted cash of Rs 19.33 lakh in Prabhakara Raju’s house. Similarly, officials seized Rs 40,000 cash from the excise constable’s house which was reportedly collected towards two month monthly mamools from a person, K Mallikhaujuna Prasad of Duggirala.

The three officials were arrested and would be produced before a special court for ACB cases in Vijayawada, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Village Revenue Officer of Dharmavaram village in Pratipadu mandal of East Godavari district, P Satya Kumar alias Vijaya Kumar, was caught at his office today in Gramachevidi village when he took Rs 1,000 bribe from a person, Venkateswara Rao, of Dharmavaram, to issue Pattadar pass books.

In another trap, the additional assistant engineer of AP Northern Power Distribution Company Limited, Dandepalli sub-station in Adilabad, G Yoganand, was caught by the ACB officials yesterday afternoon at Luxettipet when he took Rs 5,000 from a person to issue an electrical meter and provide power supply to his house constructed under the Indiramma scheme.

Yoganand was arrested and would be produced before a special court for ACB cases in Hyderabad, the release said.