HYDERABAD: A sub-inspector of police and a Home Guard in East Godavari district were today arrested for taking bribe from a person to register a vehicle theft case. The SI of Nagaram police station in East Godavari, K Venkataratnam, was trapped yesterday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials when he took Rs 5,000 as bribe from a farmer, Y Satyanarayana, of Eathakota village of Ravulapalem mandal. The farmer approached the SI to register a case regarding the theft of his motorcycle on September 3 and also to give a FIR copy.

The SI asked Satyanarayana to keep the bribe amount under the telephone on his table and later directed a Home Guard, G Rajasekhar, to count the amount and keep it with him.

The SI and Home Guard were arrested and would be produced before a special court for ACB cases in Vijayawada, an official release said today.

Meanwhile, the Government issued orders withholding permanently the entire pension and gratuity of the former Mandal Revenue Officer of Manchal mandal in Rangareddy district, B Jaya Raj, following his conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

ACB officials had earlier found the MRO in possession of disproportionate assets and he was convicted by an ACB court and sentenced him to undergo one year rigorous imprisonment and to pay Rs 10,000 fine.