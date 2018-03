Renu Challa, Managing Director of SBH presenting a bouquet to Usha Thorat, Deputy Governor of RBI, when she visited the bank in Hyderabad on Sunday.

HYDERABAD: Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Usha Thorat on Sunday visited the head office of State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) at Gunfoundry. SBH officials said Usha Thorat addressed controllers who came from different parts of the country and top management of the bank.