HYDERABAD: Amidst signals that the Congress high command might not name anyone as YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s successor at least for the time being, Chief Minister K Rosaiah has begun consolidating his grip on administration.

Till mourning period ended on Sept 9, Rosaiah was taking it easy as he apparently was under the impression that a new chief minister would be named sooner than later. But the party leadership appears to be in no hurry to name a successor to YSR which apparently was a loud signal for Rosaiah to put his foot firmly down on administration and crack the whip for action on pressing issues which he did without losing much time.

The first hint that Rosaiah would be in for a longer innings than one had thought was his reaction to a reporter’s query on when he would be moving to Samata Block (C-Block) in the State Secretariat where the Chief Minister has his office. He said he would not mind shifting to the Chief Minister’s chamber if the party high command asks him. (At present he is operating from his Finance Department chambers in D Block).

Rosaiah kept saying during mourning period that he was not willing to operate from the Chief Minister’s chamber since the party would nominate a new successor to Rajasekhara Reddy.

But indicating that he is not against moving into the Chief Minister’s chamber is making things clear that he would have to lead the State for quite some time.

After the mourning period was over, Rosaiah got back to work in right earnest, attending with vigour and enthusiasm the review meetings on subjects of immediate concern.

Though Saturday was a holiday (Second Saturday) he was in the Secretariat by about 11 a.m and got down to work.

Today, though a Sunday, he was quite active paying attention to swine flu which has claimed nine lives in the State. He made a sudden inspection of Gandhi Hospital and took stock of the situation.

He conferred with Medical and Health Department officials and Gandhi Hospital authorities on steps being taken to treat the swine flu victims and measures to prevent its spread. He directed that swine flu be included in the list of ailments for which treatment should be provided under Aarogyasri.

It appears that he wants to leave his mark regardless of how many days he is allowed to continue as the Chief Minister of the State.

``Though I might not be able to work with as much energy as Rajasekhara Reddy used to, still I am working from 6 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.,’’ he said to a query from a reporter.

``For a person of my age (he is around 75), I cannot get up at 4.30 a.m. as Rajasekhara Reddy used to,’’ he said indicating that he is all attention and concentration of the job a chief minister had to do.