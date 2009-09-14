HYDERABAD: The city committee of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has demanded that the Hyderabad Public School management implement the Sixth Central Wage Commission recommendations for teaching staff.

In a press release today, president and general secretary of the city committee, N Narasimha Reddy and J Venkatesh respectively, pointed out that only 20 percent of the recommendations had been implemented and that this was nothing but ignoring the rights of the employees.

The school once headed by former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan had groomed several eminent persons, the CITU leaders said.

Since the JAC did not want to inconvenience the 5,000 pupils, it was maintaining restrain, they said, and urged the management to hold talks.