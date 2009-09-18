HYDERABAD: Lok Satta Party president Jayaprakash Narayan has come down heavily on present-day politicians, saying they are more harmful to the country’s future than Naxalites or terrorists are.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of Hyderabad Liberation Day at his party office here today, he alleged that today’s politicians turned politics into a lucrative business. Recalling the struggles waged all over the world for unification of territories, he said that it took 23 years for the unification of Italy and nine years for Germany. But Sardar Patel brought the princely states under the Indian banner in less than a year without a drop of blood spilling, he observed. In the Police Action in Hyderabad state only five had died, Jayaprakash Narayan recalled.

Party leaders Bandaru Ramamohana Rao, Katari Srinivasa Rao, V Laxman Balaji, P Bhaskara Rao, E Chennaih, Y Ramadevi and Gajanani participated in the programme.