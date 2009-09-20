BJP State president B Dattatreya submitting a memorandum to Governor ND Tiwari in Hyderabad on Saturday on the need to declare health emergency in the

HYDERABAD: The Telugu Desam Party and the BJP have demanded that the State Government immediately declare a health emergency in the State in view of the outbreak of epidemics like swine flu and dengue which claimed many lives so far.

A delegation of senior TDP MLAs met Chief Minister K Rosaiah here today and submitted a memorandum in this regard. TDP MLAs Nagam Janardhana Reddy, M Narasimhulu, E Dayakar Rao, Payyavula Kesav and A Revanth Reddy met the Chief Minister in the State Secretariat.

Similarly a delegation of senior BJP leaders comprising party’s State president B Dattatreaya, MLA G Kishan Reddy, general secretary Ch Sabhamurthy and party’s city unit president Ch Ramachandra Reddy met the Governor ND Tiwari at Raj Bhavan this evening and submitted a memorandum to this effect.

Later speaking to the media, TDP leader Janardhan Reddy stated that the state was under the spell of dreadful diseases like Influenza, swine flu, dengue and anthrax.

In the tribal areas hundreds of people were dying due to malaria, the TD leader said and wanted the vacant doctor posts in the health department to be filled immediately and if need be they should be paid higher wages. Janardhan Reddy wanted the Government to import swine flu vaccine immediately.

Dayakar Rao wanted the Government to pay compensation to the kin of those who died of swine flu and dengue.