HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandaru Dattatreya is back to his old ways. He shot off his first letter to K Rosaiah after the latter assumed the Chief Minister’s post about the escalating prices of essential commodities.

The BJP leader is known for writing more than 100 letters to former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy during his tenure.

In his latest letter, Dattatreya alleged that the State Government failed to control the steep rise in prices of essential commodities.

He wanted the Government is expedite the process of importing red gram and sugar on a war footing apart from releasing the available stock into the market. He said the Government should open outlets to sell red gram, sugar and rice at subsidised prices.

He demanded appointment of an expert committee to suggest short-term and long term policy initiatives to take appropriate measures to bring down the prices.

The BJP leader felt that the uncertainty in the State Government over the Chief Minister’s post, has its bearing on critical issues of governance. He pointed out that the sudden demise of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy has destabilised the State Government which failed to address the needs of common man. He wanted the State Government to pay real tributes to the former Chief Minister by bringing down the prices of essential commodities and enable people to celebrate the festivals.