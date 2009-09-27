HYDERABAD: Chief Minister Rosaiah has finally decided to move to the Chief Minister’s chamber in the C Block of the Secretariat and he is likely to occupy the office on October 2.

Some modifications are being done to the Chief Minister’s chamber in the sixth floor of the C block from where former Chief Ministers N Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhara Reddy carried out their activities.

Rosaiah took oath as Chief Minister on September 3 in the aftermath of the demise of YS Rajasekhara Reddy on September 2.

Though it was assumed that anointment of Rosaiah as Chief Minister was only a temporary arrangement, the activities at the Secretariat suggest the other way. After receiving strong signals from the high command that he would be continued for a longer period, Rosaiah has agreed to move to the Chief Minister’s chamber, sources said.

Rosaiah has been carrying out his responsibilities of the new post from his chambers only in the D block of the Secretariat.

This has become a point of speculation among the political and administrative circles.

Confusion prevailed in the administrative circles as Rosaiah did not occupy the chamber for about 23 days. Even the party’s national leaders including incharge of AP affairs Veerappa Moily were surpised that Rosaiah was still functioning from his chambers.

The confusion was due to the ongoing campaign to make YS Jagan, Kadapa MP and son of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy as the Chief Minister of the State.