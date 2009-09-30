TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board had decided to introduce `Shigra Darshan’ (quick darshan), from October 21 and do away with cellar and AAD tickets. The emergency meeting of the Board, which was convened here today under chairmanship of DK Audikesavulu Naidu, mainly focused on the introduction of new darshan system and withdrawal of the previous ones.

Briefing mediapersons of the Board resolutions, Audikesavulu Naidu said that the meeting was convened to review the conduct of the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams and to decide on when to introduce Shigra Darshan.

He said in an effort to negate the menace of middlemen and to provide hassle-free darshan to devotees, the Board had decided to introduce Shigra Darshan. ``Each ticket will be priced at Rs 300 and will only be issued at Vaikuntam-I queue complex. The devotees can walk into the complex and purchase the ticket. It will be on first-come-firstserve basis and there will not be available either online or at any of the counters elsewhere.

No banks or any other counter is authorised to sell these tickets. Further, there will be no advance booking or quotas in the new system,’’ he explained.

Audikesavulu said that with introduction of new darshan ticket, the existing special darshan schemes like cellar and AAD will be discontinued. ``However, Rs 50 ticket being issued at all TTD Sudarshan (online) counters will be continued as usual, There will be no changes in that system,’’ Executive Officer IYR Krishna Rao clarified. The TTD chairman said that the new scheme will be implemented from October 21, the first day of Karthika Masam and the day is also auspicious on account of Nagula Chavithi.

Audikesavulu said that the Board is also looking into the need for streamlining the process of honoring all recommendation letter, which were not being addressed at various levels like EO, JEO, Special Office etc. ``We are working out a process, where all such recommendation letters will be pooled under a single window system and handled accordingly,’’ he said.