HYDERABAD: Taking exception to DGP RR Girish Kumar’s remarks that Maoists would thrive in smaller states, Pradesh Congress committee chief D Srinivas today suggested to the officials concerned to take any information available with them to the notice of either the Chief Minister or Home minister, but not to talk before the media.

“When the Centre is looking for resolving the issue after normalcy is restored in the State, it is not correct for him (DGP) to make such comments at this juncture,’’ he remarked.

In an informal chat with newsmen at Gandhi Bhavan here today, the PCC president observed that smaller states like Haryana, Punjab and Gujarat had shown a lot of progress or development (after becoming separate states) in the country. In fact, Naxal problem has been solved to a maximum extent in Andhra Pradesh.

He termed the rumour of imposition of the President’s rule in the State as `hypothetical’. “At present, special circumstances have been prevailing in Andhra Pradesh. He (DGP) is a gentleman, but should not have made such comments at this juncture,’’ he added.

Srinivas also found fault for stopping the screening of the film `Adhurs’.

The PCC president refused to comment on Telangana JAC’s deadline on the Telangana issue.

Asked whether the Congress high command has put any deadline for party MLAs to withdraw their resignations, he refused to disclose any details by saying that the issue is party’s internal affair. ``The Centre is seized of the issue, and if we create congenial atmosphere it will help the Centre to take good decision. The Government has proposed to constitute a committee for `consultations’ on the issue,’’ he said.