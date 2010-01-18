Basu was a statesman of great repute: Governor

HYDERABAD: Many political leaders, cutting across party lines, condoled the death of veteran Marxist leader and former chief minister of West Bengal Jyoti Basu here today.

Governor ESL Narasimhan said that Basu would be long remembered for his role as a statesman of great repute. In a condolence message today, the Governor said that Basu had the distinction of serving as the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1977 to 2000 with an impeccable track record.

``He was a fine public spirited leader of the masses. I convey my heart-felt condolences to the members of the bereaved family,’’ the Governor said.

Chief Minister K Rosaiah expressing deep condolences, described Basu as a true Communist, statesman, patriot and a charismatic leader.

``He was the longest serving Chief Minister who strode the political arena like a colossus for over six decades and was a role model in country’s politics,’’ Rosaiah said. The Chief Minister said that Basu had initiated several pro-poor measures including land reforms. The Communist movement lost a great leader and the nation a tallest politician, the Chief Minister said.

Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu said that the nation lost a great leader who always strove for the uplift of the weaker sections and the downtrodden.

Naidu said that Basu gave priority to values in politics and was instrumental in introducing reforms in Panchayat Raj, power and rural water supply sectors and strengthened local bodies.

CPM State secretary BV Raghavulu vowed to continue the ideals of Basu. In a statement, he said that Basu stood first to control the communal forces in the country. His longest stint as Chief Minister was a historic event in the world, Raghavulu said.

CPI national deputy general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy and State secretary K Narayana said that Basu played key role in several movements.

The Communist movement lost a patriarch, they said.

BJP State president Bandaru Dattatreya termed Basu’s death as a loss to the nation. Basu was a symbol of intellectual leadership in the post independence era, he said. He unleashed several initiatives including decentralisation of powers to the local bodies.

PRP president Chiranjeevi said that the country had lost a great Communist, good administrator and an able leader.

He expressed sympathy for the bereaved family members. LSP president Jayaprakash Narayan said that the greatest tribute to Basu was to imbibe his qualities of extraordinary moderation and restraint and reconciliation of conflicting interests and steadfast adherence to the middle path in a diverse society.

Basu mastered the art of exercising power with restraint, he said.