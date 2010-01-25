TIRUPATI: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager MS Jayanth today held a meeting with the officials and representatives of various organisations on the location of Tirupati world-class railway station.

The SCR officials gave a powerpoint presentation to the GM on four places identified for the project. They include Suryaprakasam (16.5 km from Tirupati), Kobaka (24 km), Ramireddygaripalle (16.5 km) and Peruru (5 km). The available infrastructure at the identified places was also discussed.

Local MP Chinta Mohan who was instrumental in the conduct of meeting, said any hasty decision on the location of the railway station in the pilgrim town was not advisable.“One cannot think of the temple town without Tirupati railway station, which is 125 years old. The total population in Tirupati at that time was a mere 5,000. Any plan to shift the existing railway station and the location of the proposed station at a far off place would receive stiff opposition from people,’’ he said.

Mohan urged the SCR to consider developing the existing station or take it up either at Thiruchanoor or Alipiri.

The SCR should not be rigid on the requirement of a minimum area of 225 acres for the project. There are many world-class railway stations in the world which were developed in a limited area, he said, urging the TTD to cooperate with the SCR in execution of the project.

TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said the SCR should keep the convenience of pilgrims in mind in selection of the place for the railway station project.

TTD Chairman DK Audikesavulu Naidu, Executive Officer IYR Krishna Rao, Principal Chief Engineer Pradeep Kumar, Guntakal DRM JSP Singh, World Class Railway Station CE Vinod Bampal, TUDA Vice-Chairman Penchal Reddy, Tirupati Municipal Commissioner P Mohan Reddy and others attended the meeting. After receiving representations from various organisations, the SCR officials left the meeting hall stating that a final decision on the location of the world class station would be taken after studying all the relevant aspects.

Later, addressing mediapersons, Jayanth said the world class railway station project involves three phases - cost estimate, technical feasibility clearance and Public-Private Partnership finalisation.

It might take more than two years for execution of the project.

Former MLA M Venkataramana who submitted a representation to the SCR GM on behalf of hoteliers, said if the Tirupati world class railway station was not located in the temple town it would serve no purpose. He alleged that some people with real estate business interests were trying to influence the SCR officials on location of the world class railway station.