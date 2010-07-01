HYDERABAD: Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday said there was no need to have apprehensions that ‘Telangana sentiment’ would get affected if the Telangana Rashtra Samithi faces defeat in July 27 byelections. He noted that all political parties which were fighting the bypolls have a common goal to achieve a Telangana state, but adopt different ways for the purpose.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress Legislature Party office here, Prabhakar asserted there was no relation between the Telangana issue and TRS performance in the byelections. He opined it would be wrong for the leaders of Telangana, Andhra and Rayalaseema to think there would be a setback to the issue if the TRS faces a defeat in bypolls.

Referring to his criticism against TRS leader T Harish Rao of being behind the postponement of byelections in Sircilla and Vemulawada Assembly constituencies, he suggested the latter should offer his Siddipet seat to TRS president K Chandrasekhara Rao’s son, K Taraka Rama Rao, in order to prove his ‘loyalty’ towards KCR’s family.

