HYDERABAD: Justice Tamada Gopala Krishna of the High Court stayed two criminal cases initiated against Telugu Desam MLA KE Prabhakar.

The MLA from Papikonda in Kurnool questioned the action based on a complaint lodged by the divisional co-operative officer.

The complaint was that while the official was conducting a meeting of the managing committee of the Krishnagiri Primary Agricultural Co-operative Society, the MLA and his followers entered the venue, disturbed the meeting and prevented the public functionary from carrying out public duty. According to the petitioner, in the complaint lodged immediately after the alleged incident he was not named.

The complaint only referred to ‘some people’.

He said that since he was an MLA he would have been certainly identified if were a part of the said unruly mob and named in the FIR . He alleged that he was falsely implicated as evident from a reading of the impugned charge sheet.

Prosecution of Mumbai brewery’s MD stayed

Justice Gopala Krishna stayed prosecution of the managing director of Tilak Nagar Industries in a case of defamation and criminal intimidation filed by a former employee of the company.

Tilak Nagar Industries, a leading Mumbaibased brewery, complained that a former employee, Benedict William, lodged a complaint against the company and its top officials including its managing director Amit Dhanurkar on charges of criminal intimidation, defamation and also communal disharmony.

The petitioner would complain in the quash proceedings filed before the court that the allegations in the complaint did not constitute an offence. The petitioner also alleged that the services of the complainant were terminated and the present complaint before the Chikkadpally police was an offshoot of his termination.

The petitioner also contended that the question of the police investigating a case of defamation did not arise and there was no prior government sanction for the alleged complaint of communal disharmony.