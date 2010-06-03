MANGALAGIRI: Cracks have appeared in the 153fttall Rajagopuram of Sri Lakshminarasimha Swami temple here. The cracks are visible on the eastern, northern and southern sides of the rajagopuram, said to be one of the three tallest temple towers in South India.

With the collapse of the rajagopuram of Srikalahasti temple fresh in their minds, devotees and others are worried about the safety of the structure.

A part of the gopuram, built during 180709, was damaged during the 1832 cyclone. The temple authorities carried out repairs to strengthen it then. Since then no repairs have been undertaken for the rajagopuram till now.

An expert committee had visited Mangalagiri two years ago to examine the structure and recommended immediate repairs to the rajagopuram and a ban on the movement of vehicles on the Tenali road which passes in front of the gopuram. The committee opined that as the road was as close as 100 feet from it the gopuram might get affected by the vibrations. The committee examined the cracks, which were 5 mm deep, on the three sides of the Rajagopuram and apprehended that the cracks might endanger the internal structure.

A devotee, R Venkatappaiah of Nellore district, said that if officials failed to take up repairs immediately, there was a threat of collapse of the gopuram.

A vendor, S Ramakrishna, who staying nearby, said that no repairs to the gopuram had been taken up in the past 15 years.

Joint commissioner of endowments, Tirupati, J Purnachandra Rao said that an expert committee would visit Mangalagiri to inspect the Rajagopuram cracks.