RAJAHMUNDRY: To eradicate ragging menace from educational institutions, strict measures will be taken against those indulging in it, a top official has said.

"According to new law, any student indulged in ragging would be sent to two years of imprisonment and will be slapped a fine of Rs 5000," East Godavari district Revenue Divisional Officer Vinay Mohan told reporters here.

Mohan held a meeting with college principals yesterday asking them to take stringent action students indulging in ragging.

He also directed the institutions to conduct counselling classes for parents.