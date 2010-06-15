Andhra: Strict action mooted to prevent ragging
Published: 15th June 2010

RAJAHMUNDRY: To eradicate ragging menace from educational institutions, strict measures will be taken against those indulging in it, a top official has said.
"According to new law, any student indulged in ragging would be sent to two years of imprisonment and will be slapped a fine of Rs 5000," East Godavari district Revenue Divisional Officer Vinay Mohan told reporters here.
Mohan held a meeting with college principals yesterday asking them to take stringent action students indulging in ragging.
He also directed the institutions to conduct counselling classes for parents.