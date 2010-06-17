HYDERABAD: Ram Jethmalani, member of Parliament and president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, will deliver a lecture at the Hyderabad Bar Association’s office in the city civil courts here on June 18.

Telangana Advocates Joint Action Committee convener M Rajender Reddy told reporters here today that the legal luminary would also inaugurate the committee’s office at Nallakunta at 5 pm on that day.

Madhu Yashki Goud, MP; and D.Prakash Reddy, president of the High Court Bar Association, will attend.

“We will fight till a separate state of Telangana is achieved. We are not affiliated to any political party. Under the Joint Action Committee, the lawyers of Telangana will take the movement forward.

The Srikrishna Committee’s decision will take a long time. Hence our decision to have an office of our own. I appeal to all advocates from the ten districts in Telangana to come and participate in that day’s events,” he said.

Committee co-conveners N.Prahlad, J.Lingaiah and R.Venkat Reddy were present at the press conference.