HYDERABAD: With an intention to send a message to the people that the Congress is united, State Congress president D Srinivas has reportedly suggested to the partymen belonging to Telangana, Andhra and Rayalaseema regions to go in a single delegation to meet Srikrishna Committee members between July 5 and 7.

Several leaders from Andhra and Rayalaseema met the PCC chief at his residence here today to discuss the views to be placed before the committee. Senior leaders from Telangana had met Srinivas at Gandhi Bhavan yesterday.

Since the party in the three regions has several groups _ nine in Telangana Congress and four in Andhra and Rayalaseema _ the PCC president wanted projection of ‘unity’ in the state party. He, however, suggested to them to place their views `separately’ even if they went to the committee as one team.

Talking to newsmen later, leaders of Andhra and Rayalaseema who included municipal administration and urban development minister A Ramanarayana Reddy, rural development minister V Vasant Kumar, government whip S Sailajanath, MLAs A Vivekananda Reddy and E Pratap Reddy, and others said that they would, led by the PCC chief, go as one team to the Srikrishna Committee. Though partymen held different opinions on Telangana the PCC chief wanted a single delegation to represent the state Congress, they added.

Meanwhile, some senior Telangana Congress leaders cncluding P Goverdhan Reddy, P Narasa Reddy and K Yadava Reddy met CWC member and MP K Keshava Rao at his residence in the evening. They discussed the Srikrishna committee and the Polavaram project, and sought Rao’s suggestions to chalk their future course of action.

Talking to newsmen later, Yadava Reddy claimed that they had already taken the Polavaram issue to the notice of the party high command and were planning to go to Delhi shortly to meet the party leaders to discuss issues concerned.