KARIMNAGAR: In a freak mishap, two policemen belonging to the AP Special Police (APSP) died after a hand grenade exploded accidentally at the Dharmapuri police station in the district on Tuesday.

The contables T Satyanarayana alias Sattaiah (45) and Rayyappa (52) were both head constables of the first battalion of the APSP.

Around 10:30 a.m., Sattaiah was cleaning the grease on the grenade while Rayyappa sat next to him inside the rooftop sentry post on the terrace of the police station. Since their duty for the day was over, two of their colleagues were supposed to take over from them. Suddenly, the pin of the hand grenade got detached and ended up in an explosion.

While Sattaiah died instantly as he was holding the grenade, a severely injured Rayyappa was rushed to the Jagityal government hospital where he succumbed to the splinter injuries.Sattaiah is survived by four children and his wife. He was a native of Yacharam in Ibrahimpatnam. Rayyappa is survived two sons, a daughter and his wife. He was from Anantapur district. Incidentally, both had reported for duty on June 19.