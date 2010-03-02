HYDERABAD: Holi revelery ended in death by drowning for nine persons in incidents across the State on Monday.

N Jagadish and Raju, both 32, went to wash off colour in the Bay of Bengal near Rushikonda Beach. Despite warnings from onlookers, the duo ventured too far out. Later, the police located their highly decomposed bodies.

Jagadish of Allipuram was a carpenter, and Raju from the Appu Ghar area a scooter mechanic.

The bodies were sent to King George Hospital for postmortem.

In Medak district, Nitin (9) who went along with a friend for a bath in the local pond in Gollapalli village in Narasapur mandal, drowned as he did not know how to swim.

A similar fate struck one of two friends out for a swim in Rameswarbanda village in Pattancheru mandal on Sunday. Shivkumar, 12, drowned.

More horror was to follow when his mate, Narsing Rao, also 12, set himself ablaze fearing grilling by the police. The badly burnt boy was shifted to shifted to the Gandhi General Hospital in Secunderabad.

In Bhadrachalam, J Sekhar, 15, a Class X student from the SC Hostel in town went to the Godavari with his friends only to meet a watery fate.

Peddabavi village in Alair Mandal in Nalgonda district witnessed the worst case with as many as four boys drowning. Karunakar, 12, Nagesh, 10, Kanakaraju, 14, and Sridhar, 13, met their end in the local tank after the revelries.

Cases have been registered and the police are investigating.