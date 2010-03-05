HYDERABAD: Income Tax officials raided the prmises of a film producer and a hotelier here today.

According to sources, the raid took place on the house of film producer Ganesh, who produced a Telugu movie Anjaneyulu starring Ravi Teja in the lead role.

Ganesh is said to be close to a minister from the Andhra region who is said to have invested in the film. Another raid was conducted against the owner of a restaurant at Banjara Hills.

Sources said the owner had been evading tax for some years.