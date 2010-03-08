HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Rosaiah has reiterated that his government is committed to making every woman a lakhier, which was the dream of his predecessor late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. ``We will not go back on it,’’ Rosaiah said while speaking to a gruop of women representatives and SHG members who called on him at his residence today on the eve of International Women’s Day.

The chief minister said his government would facilitate provision of Rs 1-lakh-crore bank loans to women members of Self Help Groups (SHG) by 2014 to pull one crore families out of poverty, thus making every woman a lakhier. ``I believe that once the woman in the family is empowered, then the entire family will prosper,’’ he said.

Rosaiah directed Rural Development Minister Vatti Vasanta Kumar to constitute a team of officers to prepare an action plan to achieve the goal to make one crore SHG women lakhiers. The collectors should continue their efforts to achieveg this objective, he added.

``March 8 will be a historic day for Indian women, when the Women’s Reservation Bill (ensuring 33.3 percent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and State Assemblies) will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha. It will be Congress-led UPA Government’s gift to women,’’ the chief minister said and congratulated UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on their efforts to push the bill thus far.

The chief minister said YSR Abhaya Hastam scheme, a co-contributory pension and insurance scheme for SHG women in the age group of 18 and above in rural and urban areas, had been formally launched during the current fiscal year which is providing social security pension ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2,200 per month, besides full insurance cover, to all women members of SHGs on crossing 60 years of age.

``The SHG movement in Andhra Pradesh has brought about a revolutionary change. The State tops in the number of women’s SHG groups and also in their activities.

There are 1.07 crore women members of 9.33 lakh Self Help Groups spread across all the villages in the State. It is a unique record that 90 percent of the rural poor households in the State are organised into SHGs.’’ Rosaiah said that as far as bank loans were concerned, a sum of Rs 21,818.50 crore was lent in the last five years to women SHGs. Cumulatively, Rs 23,475.20 crore of bank loans had been given to SHGs. It is a great achievement that Andhra Pradesh accounts for 50 per cent of bank linkages to SHGs in the country.

The target for bank loans during the current year is Rs 9,000 crore, he said.