HYDERABAD: Good news for train passengers who frequently travel to the national capital as the much-awaited non-stop point-to-point long-distance train `Duronto Express’ will start chugging from State capital to New Delhi from March 14.

The South Central Railway’s first non-stop biweekly Duronto Express from Secunderabad to Nizamuddin (Delhi) will be operational from March 14.

The train will be flagged off by Chief Minister K Rosaiah on Sunday.

According to SCR officials, Secunderabad-Nizamuddin non-stop express departs from Secunderabad at 1.30 p.m. and arrives in Delhi at 10.35 a.m. the next day. The fare is less than that of Rajdhani Express and Shatabadi and the train would run on Sundays and Thursdays. The train will have only operational halts.

The Nizamuddin (Delhi)- Hyderabad Duronto Express will depart from Nizamuddin at 4 p.m. and arrives in Secunderabad at around 2 p.m. the next day.

The train would be operated on Mondays and Thursdays.

The train has a pantry car where the cost of the food is included in the ticket.

The other Duronto Express sanctioned for the SCR would run between Secunderabad and Mumbai and would be made operational at a later stage.