KADAPA: Hundreds of farmers under the aegis of the All-Party Committee staged a rasta roko at Mydukur cross on Kadapa- Kurnool highway today demanding construction of Rajoli reservoir with a capacity of 2.95 tmc to stabilise KC Canal ayacut. Consequently, vehicular traffic on the highway came to a grinding halt for about two hours.

Speaking on the occasion, KC Canal Project Committee chairman DL Srinivasulu Reddy, District Farmers Association secretary D Chandramouleswar Reddy, Rythu Sangham leaders K Linga Murthy, MV Subba Reddy, DN Narayana and MJ Subbarami Reddy demanded that the State Government immediately invite tenders for Rajoli reservoir.

About 92,000 acres of land in KC Canal ayacut comprising Proddatur, Chapadu, Duvvur, Mydukur and Khazipet mandals could be irrigated with the construction of Rajoli reservoir. It would also help solve the drinking water problem in Proddatur town. Following an assurance by Jammalamadugu RDO Venkatasubba Reddy that he would take the matter to the notice of the District Collector, the farmers gave up their road blockade.