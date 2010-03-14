VISAKHAPATNAM: A young sailor with the Western Naval Command, Anil Kumar Pradhan, was killed late last night following a bullet injury suffered in what appears to be an accident. A considerable number of ships, including IN S Delhi, were anchored at various berths for the monthlong tropical exercises of the Navy held in the waters offshore the Eastern Naval Command headquarters in Visakhapatnam. Though the exercises were already over, some of the

ships stayed back for reasons not known. Late yesterday night, a misfire

from a gun on board INS Mumbai injured a sailor onboard INS Delhi. Naval officers rushed Pradhan (31) - who works as the Chief Electrical Artificer Radio and hails from Sarangapur in Orissa - to the Naval hospital close to the Malkapuram police station. But, Pradhan, who suffered injury in his head, was declared brought dead. Eastern Naval Command, in an press release, said: “The Indian Navy regrets to inform the loss of life of Anil Kumar Pradhan owing to an accident that occurred while carrying out operational tasks onboard Indian

Naval Ship Delhi while alongside at Visakhapatnam on 12 March 10. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause and circumstances

leading to the accident”. Meanwhile, Malkapuram police sub-inspector Sreenivasa Rao said that the police booked a case under the Section 174 of

the CrPC, for accidental and unnatural death.