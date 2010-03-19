HYDERABAD: Opposition TDP members disrupted the State Assembly today demanding an immediate discussion on the acute drinking water problem in the State. They came into the House carrying empty vessels to symbolise the drinking water crisis.

The proceedings had to be adjourned first for 15 minutes and then again for 30 minutes as agitated Telugu Desam Party members stormed the Speaker’s podium and demanded that the issue be discussed through an adjournment motion. Deputy Speaker Nadendla Manohar, who was in the Chair, repeatedly assured the members that the drinking water problem was a serious subject which could be discussed in the House in a different form.

Before dismissing the adjournment motions, the Deputy Speaker said that it was not proper to bring empty vessels into the House. After repeated warnings from the Deputy speaker, the TD members left the vessels in the House, which were later taken out by Assembly staff.

Chief Minister K Rosaiah admitted that there was a grave drinking water crisis in the State but said effective steps were being taken to tide over the crisis.

“We are reviewing the situation at the highest level every week and taking required action to mitigate the water woes,’’ he said. However, this did not pacify the TDP and Left members who insisted on an immediate discussion. This led to the first adjournment but peace did not return even after the break leading to the second adjournment.

Prior to that the TDP, CPI and CPM members staged a protest at Gun Park outside the Assembly premises on the same issue.

