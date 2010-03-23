Pro-T lawyers beat up fellow advocate

HYDERABAD: Pro -Telangana advocates roughed up a fellow advocate in the Nampally Criminal Courts Complex today. The assaulted advocate was part of a group of lawyers who came to move the bail petition of the TDP corporators arrested few days back for the attack on pro-Telangana lawyers at Indira Park.

The advocate, B N Reddy, along with other lawyers went to Nampally court to move the bail petition of TDP corporators Singireddy Srinivas Reddy, Bhanu Prasad and an ex-corporator Dinesh Yadav who were arrested two days after the attack on pro-Telangana lawyers on March 6.

Though the bail petition was moved by the TDP’s advocate, Gandam Guru Murthy, before the First Metropolitan Sessions Judge, several lawyers and supporters of the TDP accompanied him to the court today afternoon.

Reddy is also part of the group of lawyers and supporters.

Meanwhile, nearly 200 pro-Telangana advocates also gathered at the court hall.

According to reports, the Telangana advocates forced out the TDP supporters before the hearing began.

After the hearing was completed when the lawyers came out of the court, pro- Telangana lawyers reportedly picked up an argument with the advocates who appeared for the TDP leaders and questioned as to how they could move the bail petition when fellow lawyers were beaten up by the party activists.

Soon heated arguments ensued between the two groups.

Reddy, who reportedly tried to pacify the arguing Telangana advocates, had to face the brunt of the fellow advocates and was roughed up in the melee.

Reddy was reportedly slapped and heckled by the Telangana advocates. “We have not received any complaint from Reddy and we are not aware of what happened inside the court complex,’’ Nampally police inspector K Ashok Chakravarthy said.