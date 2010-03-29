HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at University of Hyderabad resulting in the intervention of police with two student groups clashing over misappropriation of funds for the student festival, Sukoon.

Three students, J Sanjay (MA Political Science), Dipanjan Krishnan (MA History) and G Jatin (MA Political Science) were injured and rushed to University Health Centre. The clash, which took place around 12 noon, has been brewing for the past couple of days since the school council members met to discuss the budget of the University student annual festival.

The two groups involved in the clash were campus units of Akhil Bharathiya Vidyardhi Parishad (ABVP) and Students Federation of India (SFI). Piqued by the accounts submitted by the Student’s Union on Friday, led by ABVP campus unit, in which Rs 40,000 was earmarked for stationary, SFI members raised objections and were allegedly shielded by the ABVP members from putting forward their dissent leading to a clash over a poster campaign held today.

While, the SFI members allege fraud in the union’s Sukoon budget, the ABVP members maintained that the former student wing members have doctored signatures of the union president and dean of student welfare in the poster campaign to which they raised objections.

Police rushed to the scene immediately and took control of the situation.

Meanwhile, the injured student, Dipanjan Krishnan, was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.