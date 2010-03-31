HYDERABAD: The State Assembly today passed the Andhra Pradesh Appropr iat ion Bi l l , 2 0 1 0 through a voice vote amidst uproar in the House. Upset with the members’ behaviour, Speaker N Kiran Kumar Reddy, who declared closure of discussion on the Appropriation Bill, adjourned the House sine die at about 1 p.m.

“Your (TDP members) behaviour is disgusting,’’ he remarked.

Taking up discussion on AP Appropriat ion Bi l ls, 2010 moved by Endowment Minister G Venkat Reddy on behalf of Chief Minister K Rosaiah, the Speaker instructed TDP member T Nageswara Rao to speak on the issue.

However, Rao, who was the former major irrigation minister in the previous Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet, went on criticising the Congress Government for `failure’ to protect State’s interests and to have a strong argument before the Krishna River Water Tribunal in New Delhi. He demanded the Government to make a statement about the steps being taken by it on Krishna waters.

When the Speaker asked PRP member B Satyananda Rao to speak on the Bills, pandemonium broke out with TDP members raising slogans by demanding a statement on their issue. They rushed towards the Speaker’s podium for the purpose.

Sensing that the agitating members were not ready to hear his plea of resuming their seats, Kiran Kumar Reddy remarked that the Opposition members lack seriousness to have a discussion on the Appropriation Bill. He declared that with the consent of the House he is adjourning the House sine die. In protest, some of the TDP members tore the papers and threw them into the air. The entire episode of passing the Appropriation Bills took less than 10 minutes.

As for the Bills, the Andhra Pradesh Appropriation Bill, 2010 was meant to authorise payments and appropriation of moneys (Rs.1,14,307 cr) from and out of the consolidated fund of the State of Andhra Pradesh for the services of the financial year commencing on April 1, 2010.

Another Bill i.e. the Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2010 was meant for authorisation of supplementary appropriation of money (Rs.7,501 cr) from and out of the State’s consolidated fund for the services of the financial year which commenced on April 1, 2009.