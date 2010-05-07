HYDERABAD: The government has decided to fill all the 2,423 entry-level vacancies of doctors in the Directorate of Medical Education, Public Health and Family Welfare and AP Vaidya Vidhan Parishad.

Accordingly 610 posts in the Directorate of Medical Education, 1,036 in Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and and 721 in the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 46 in Arogyasri and 10 posts in the Institute of Preventive Medicine would be filled.

The GO issued to this effect stated that all the heads of the department concerned should fill vacancies simultaneously and in parallel, they shall analyse the number of vacancies institution wise and department wise and evaluate the same against the doctors/staff working in mismatch positions and the workload of teaching staff and patient care in each institution.

The HoDs should identify the excess service candidates with a specialty / super-specialty qualification and explore the possibility of adjusting them in other hospitals or in vacancies of specialties in the other HoDs before notifying the vacancies.

After this exercise they shall notify the vacancies at entry-level in accordance with the procedure in vogue through a newspaper notification and complete the recruitment process following the merit order in the relevant qualifying examination. Appropriate weightage would be given in accordance with the instructions already issued to the senior residents who have been appointed on contract basis (10 per cent weightage) and to the year of passing the qualifying examination (10 per cent weightage).

The heads of department shall prepare and follow a standard calendar for recruitment in their respective departments annually during April to June, so as to avoid accumulation of vacancies.