Rajkumar’s funeral procession taken out

WARANGAL: The last rites of unemployed youth Anisetti Rajkumar, who hanged himself to death opposing Kadapa MP YS Jagan’s `Odarpu yatra’ scheduled to begin from May 29, were performed here today.

Pro-Telangana supporters took out a funeral procession from the MGM Hospital to Rajkumar’s residence. TRS leader Etela Rajender, party district convener Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, former MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaksar, KU student JAC leaders K Vasudeva Reddy, Vali Ulla Khadar and others were among those who participated in procession.

Police arranged heavy bandobust, as a precautionary measure. Speaking on the occasion, TRS leader Etela Rajender alleged that Jagan was coming to the district only to incite Telangana supporters.

He blamed the Congress leaders for the delay in carving out of separate State. ``Congress leaders should hold responsibility for the deaths of Telangana martyrs,’’ he said and added that it was unfair on the part of the MP to dream of becoming a chief minister to the United State even while several youths were dying for bifurcation of the State. He made it clear that they would oppose the yatra and that they were ready to face the consequences.