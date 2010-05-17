Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rajkumar’s funeral procession taken out

WARANGAL: The last rites of unemployed youth Anisetti Rajkumar, who hanged himself to death opposing Kadapa MP YS Jagan’s `Odarpu yatra’ scheduled to begin from May 29, were performed here tod

Published: 17th May 2010 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

WARANGAL: The last rites of unemployed youth Anisetti Rajkumar, who hanged himself to death opposing Kadapa MP YS Jagan’s `Odarpu yatra’ scheduled to begin from May 29, were performed here today.

Pro-Telangana supporters took out a funeral procession from the MGM Hospital to Rajkumar’s residence. TRS leader Etela Rajender, party district convener Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, former MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaksar, KU student JAC leaders K Vasudeva Reddy, Vali Ulla Khadar and others were among those who participated in procession.

Police arranged heavy bandobust, as a precautionary measure. Speaking on the occasion, TRS leader Etela Rajender alleged that Jagan was coming to the district only to incite Telangana supporters.

He blamed the Congress leaders for the delay in carving out of separate State. ``Congress leaders should hold responsibility for the deaths of Telangana martyrs,’’ he said and added that it was unfair on the part of the MP to dream of becoming a chief minister to the United State even while several youths were dying for bifurcation of the State. He made it clear that they would oppose the yatra and that they were ready to face the consequences.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp