TIRUPATI: The State is facing the worst-ever financial crisis in its 54 years of existence, TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has said.

Speaking to mediapersons here today, he said the Congress government borrowed a whopping Rs 67,000 crore in the last six years. The total borrowings of the successive governments in the first 50 years after the formation of Andhra Pradesh amounted to Rs 56,000 crore only. The State government had collapsed financially and administratively. The present situation warrants declaration of financial emergency in the State by the President, he said. Ridiculing Congress leader JC Diwakar Reddy’s reported statement attributing the present financial crisis to the generosity of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy who launched several populist schemes, the TDP leader wondered why the former minister in YSR Cabinet was silent all these years.

Rosaiah who was the finance minister in YSR Cabinet, was also equally responsible for the chaotic financial situation along with the former chief minister. The Planning Commission and several Central agencies highlighted the fragile financial position of the State. Even the State governor also expressed concern over it, he said.

Squarely blaming the government for the unprecedented financial crisis, he said rampant corruption, irrigation project cost inflation, splurging of public money on fancy programmes, diversion of funds to PPP initiatives and lack of financial discipline pushed the State into virtual bankruptcy, the former TDP minister said.

Endorsing the opinion of some Congress leaders who sought a review of Jalayagnam, he said a critical study of the programme was necessary to unearth the huge public money swallowed by the contractors and officials in execution of irrigation project works. TDP State secretary G Narasimha Yadav, town secretary Sudhakar Reddy and others were present.