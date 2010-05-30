HYDERABAD: Four months after hooch consumed the lives of about 18 people and blinded several others in East Godavari district, the government has initiated disciplinary proceedings against six officials for dereliction of duty leading to the tragedy.

About 220 persons consumed illicit liquor in Gnagalakurru and Mosalapalli in Ambajipeta mandal and Palagummi village in Amalapuram mandal of East Godavari district on Jan 25. Eightenn of them died.

The government then suspended six officials holding them responsible for the incident.

Today it initiated disciplinary action against them. The officials are A V V S N Murthy (assistant commissioner), K Madhusudan Rao (prohibition & excise superintendent), M V V S N Murthy (assistant prohibition & excise superintendent), Ch Ajay Kumar Singh (prohibition & excise inspector), S K D V Prasad (prohibition & excise inspector) and V Veerabhadra Rao (prohibition & excise sub-inspector.

The proceedings will be common to all of them. The principal secretary for excise will be the disciplinary authority.