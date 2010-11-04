HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Rosaiah’s ministers just can’t help talking. Within hours after he reprimanded them -- at a Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday -- for leaking information after every such meeting, they dutifully “reported” the same to the media.

The code of conduct in force for the ministers makes it mandatory for them to keep Cabinet discussions secret.

Unmindful of the code and the Chief Minister’s stinging remarks, a minister as soon as he emerged from the meeting, sighed that the CM was angry with them for leaking information.

The Chief Minister was so angry over the frequent “leaks” to the print and electronic media that at one stage in the meeting he reportedly threatened to put his colleagues under surveillance.

“What is the sanctity of the Cabinet if everything that transpires here appears in the media? Is it proper on your part to leak the information?,” he reportedly asked.

It all started innocuously enough, with a discussion on the heavy rainfall in the State. Rural Water Supply Minister P Viswaroop wanted the government to help the victims in East Godavari district liberally.

Replying to him, Rosaiah reportedly shot back: “Why only East Godavari? Several coastal districts have suffered from rains. If I say yes to your request, the next day I would be portrayed as favouring only East Godavari leaving all the other districts. This is happening because you are leaking information as soon as the Cabinet meeting is over. You are under an oath to keep the discussion that takes place in the Cabinet a secret. But you do not appear to have any code of conduct.”

Telangana ministers, however, had a good time at the meeting with the Chief Minister complimenting them for honouring his advice to take part in the State Formation Day celebrations.