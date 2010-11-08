HYDERABAD: The Jal cyclone that weakened and drifted towards Chennai last night claimed 11 lives in Andhra Pradesh in different incidents. Chief Minister K Rosaiah said the heavy rains caused by the cyclonic storm have left some destruction in the south coastal districts.

"In all, 11 people lost their lives because of the heavy rains in the last 24 hours," he told reporters after a high-level review meeting. Heavy rains are expected in the coastal districts till tomorrow and the administration has already taken necessary steps to mitigate the damage, Rosaiah said.

He informed that the Prime Minister's Office too was constantly monitoring the situation caused by Jal. "The PMO has been in regular touch with the state government and obtained updates on the cyclonic storm despite Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's pre-occupation with the visiting US President Barack Obama.

It shows the concern of the Prime Minister towards the state," he pointed out. Rosaiah said officials of different departments have been asked to enumerate losses caused to public property, roads, houses and crops once water receded.

"We have already sent preliminary reports to the Centre on the extent of loss caused by heavy rains. We shall send a detailed report by November 20," he said.