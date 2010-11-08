HYDERABAD: Referring to Nizamabad MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud’s accusation against the governor ESL Narasimhan, Senior Congress leader and Secunderabad Cantonment MLA S Shankar Rao said today that the governor was not intervening in state administration.

“The Governor only wished that state should be blessed during his recent visit to Tirumala and some interpreted it wrongly,” he maintained.

Speaking to mediapersons here today, the senior MLA observed that it’s not right for those who secured MP ticket by paying crores of rupees to level such charges against governor. “He should immediately tender an apology,” Rao demanded.

Observing that people in East and West Godavari, Krishna and Nellore districts were facing difficulty due to heavy rains, the MLA said it’s not right for YS Jagan to continue his Odarpu Yatra under such circumstances.