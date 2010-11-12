HYDERABAD: In a strongly-worded reply, the state government has made it clear to the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) that it does not have to conduct a public hearing in Orissa and Chhattisgarh for the “additional components” of the Indira Sagar Polavaram Project. If the ministry so desired, it was free to do the work itself.

The reply was written by S K Joshi, principal secretary in the Irrigation and Command Area Development Department. It is in line with chief minister K Rosaiah’s assertion this week that AP would not hold any public hearings in the two neighbouring states.

Joshi addressed his 14- page letter to the MoEF secretary with a copy to additional director S Bhowmik. He said there was no need for AP to secure environmental clearance for “construction of protective embankments along the Sabari and Sileru rivers as they are not covered in the list of projects which require clearance as per the EI A (environment impact assessment) Notification, 2006.” The department further said construction of the embankments did not in any way alter the scope of the project.The AP letter was in reply to Bhowmik’s missive to it last fortnight asking why a show-cause notice should not be issued for not conducting a public hearing despite a ministry reminder and going ahead with construction without obtaining environmental clearances.

Joshi’s letter, dated Nov 10, says that though a public hearing was not needed, AP had written -- immediately after receiving a direction from the ministry -- to the Orissa and Chattisgarh governments to conduct them. The prescribed fee of Rs 75,000 was paid to the Pollution Control Board of Orissa for a public hearing.

But the Orissa board informed AP that it was not legally prudent for it to go ahead with a public hearing in the absence of judicial orders from the AP High Court or the Supreme Court.

The AP government then told the board there were no specific restraining orders from the court not to conduct a public hearing and therefore no legal hurdles. Even then Orissa did not hold a hearing.

Joshi said MoEF was from time to time informed about these developments and asked to direct Orissa and Chhattisgarh to conduct the hearings.

Referring to a clause in the EIA Notification, 2006, stating that MoEF would engage an agency or authority to complete the public hearing process, Joshi said that since no hearing was held as desired by the ministry, the latter was now free conduct one since Orissa was not coming forward to take up the exercise.

The AP irrigation department further contended that there is no justification for serving a show cause notice on the state government since no work had begun on construction of the protective embankments in Orissa and Chattisgarh.

Work was in progress only in an area for which environmental clearance had been obtained. Another reason why a show cause should not be issued is that AP was not at fault as regards a pubic hearing.

The AP government had repeatedly advised Orissa and Chattisgarh to hold public hearings but they did not do so “deliberately.” Joshi said in his letter.