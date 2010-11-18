HYDERABAD: Vijayawada MP Lagadapati Rajagopal has said he will abide by the Srikrishna Committee report even if it recommends bifurcation of the state.

Talking to newsmen here today, Rajagopal said he would quit active politics permanently if the state was bifurcated. He hoped that the Srikrishna Committee report would be acceptable to all sections of people. The emotions of people would come down after the submission of Srikrishna Committee report.

“I will abide by the report though it favours creation of separate Telangana.

But I will quit politics permanently if the state is divided,’’ he said.

Referring to controversial SI recruitment, Rajagopal claimed that about 50 per cent of the posts were allocated to Telangana though the region has 40 per cent of the state’s population. Separatist forces were trying to create regional tensions on the issue. These forces were playing with the lives of Telangana students and trying to defame the Congress Government.

In reality, zones falling under Seemandhra have got less number of SI posts (less than 50 per cent) though it comprises 60 per cent of the total population, the Congress MP said.