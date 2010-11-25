HYDERABAD: Rosaiah’s exit from office was as dramatic as his entry 14 months ago.

The 77-year-old chief minister’s resignation on Wednesday afternoon caught everyone by surprise.

Though it was known a change of guard was contemplated, it was thought he would be given more time.

The first hint of his imminent departure came when conflicting reports began pouring in of his visit to Delhi on Tuesday.

The party leadership summoned Rosaiah to Delhi but its AP affairs in-charge Veerappa Moily said none had invited him.

And Rosaiah, after paying a visit to Sonia Gandhi, denied meeting her.

The contradictions fuelled speculation that Rosaiah was on his way out. At about 11 p.m on Tuesday, came the news that the chief minister had convened a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on Wednesday evening.

None knew for what. Even on Wednesday morning, Rosaiah reportedly said he was unaware of the CLP agenda since it was called at the behest of the high command.

But in Delhi, Moily claimed he did not know the agenda since the meeting was convened by Rosaiah! Till noon when Rosaiah himself announced his resignation, none knew why the CLP was convened.

The speculation till then was that it was intended to take the MLAs’ nod for action against Jagan Mohan Reddy whose Sakshi TV had aired a “blasphemous prog ramme” against Sonia and Manmohan Singh recently.

As soon as Rosaiah announced his decision, the temperature shot up in Congress circles and the Jagan issue was forgotten. Rosaiah though appeared serene at his press conference at Secretariat and even cracked a few jokes.

Though he was at the helm for only 14 months, the Rosaiah regime went through many ups and downs.

The first major challenge came from YSR’s loyalists who rooted for Jagan. But Rosaiah managed to win the backing of the high command and won over most of the YSR loyalists to the side of Sonia Gandhi. Rosaiah made sure that Jagan’s camp did not cross the double digit mark.

Another political challenge he faced was the Telangana movement. In December last year, sparks were ignited with Home Minister P Chidambaram setting in motion a major law and order problem.

The tottering economy took another hit with tax collections dwindling by Rs 100 crore a day thanks to the agitation in Telangana.

On the administrative front, within a month of becoming chief minister, Rosaiah faced fierce floods.

The Krishna was in spate on a scale not witnessed in history.

It had ruined Kurnool and brought misery to several other districts. In spite of his age, Rosaiah stayed put at Secretariat, coordinating relief measures for three days.

Compounding his problems, Rosaiah was not given freedom to choose his own Cabinet which proved a drag on his administration.