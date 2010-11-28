NEW DELHI: New Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy today said his Cabinet will be constituted on Wednesday with "balanced" representation from all religion, caste and regions in the state.

In a brief interaction with media after two-day long consultations with Congress High Command on the composition of his cabinet, Kiran Reddy expressed hope that he will be appreciated for his attempt to maintain balance in his ministry.

"My cabinet will be a balanced one and I will do justice to all regions, religion, cast, creed and gender. I hope everybody will appreciate," he said.

He said the new ministers, whose number is not yet clear, will be sworn-in on Wednesday in Hyderabad. Kiran Reddy assumed office as Chief Minister on Thursday last, a day after his predecessor K Rosaiah resigned.

The Chief Minister said he has asked all Advisers to the State Government to tender their resignation. This includes Rajya Sabha MP K V P Ramachandra Rao, a close friend of late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

Kiran Reddy also reiterated that his Deputy would be from Telangana region.

After meeting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and a host of party leaders yesterday, he met Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee and Law Minister Veerappa Moily today.

With Moily, he is understood to have discussed the probables for his new cabinet. He also held consultations with Ahmed Patel, the political secretary to the Congress President, on the ministry.

Sources said the list has almost been finalised and the Chief Minister will make it public on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Y S Vivekananda Reddy met Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi Gandhi and is understood to have discussed the political situation in the state arising out of the rebellious attitude of his nephew and party MP Jaganmohan Reddy.

Vivekananda Reddy, the brother of late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, met Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence in the morning.

The two are understood to have discussed the issue of Sakshi television channel owned by Jagan launching a frontal attack on the Congress President, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party general secretary Rahul Gandhi.

There was no official word on what transpired at the 30-minute long meeting.

Vivekananda Reddy refused to speak to the waiting media outside Gandhi's residence.

The visit also assumes significance in the wake of Vivekananda seeking a cabinet berth for himself in the Kiran Kumar Reddy ministry.

It also comes a day after he said Jaganmohan would meet Gandhi and express regret for airing of the programmes on Sakshi TV channel.