NEW DELHI: Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy on Saturday made it clear that everyone in the Congress should abide by the party high command’s directives. “We have to follow the directions of the party and we will follow,” he said, replying to a query on defiant Kadapa MP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said he would consider Jagan Mohan Reddy as a Congress MP but hastened to add that he would like to enlist the support of all the party MPs.

Asked if there would by any disciplinary action against Jagan, the Chief Minister said: “Initiating disciplinary action is not within my jurisdiction. The party will take care of it.”