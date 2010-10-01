HYDERABAD: ‘’Arey maar re bhai, maar!’’ yelled Mohammed Arif at his friend, Shyam, who tried his best. But it wasn’t good enough for Arif. ‘’Tu waste hai re....chal mere ku chance dey aur dekh.....’’ Arif took charge.

As a police vehicle drove by, siren blaring, Arif hit a six. ‘’Dekha, aisa maarna,’’ he gloated to Shyam, who smiled sheepishly from the bowler’s end.

Judgement Day in the Ayodhya dispute shut down most of the city on Thursday afternoon but it did nothing to dampen the fervour of countless street cricket matches.

The deserted streets turned into impromptu play fields for children. Bar the occasional police vehicle zipping by with a policeman inside appealing to everyone to go indoors, the trafficless streets were a rare opportunity for children to win the world cup for India.

In comunally sensitive Talabkatta, Arif, Shyam and 10 of their friends played out an intense game.

The only irksome hitch to their game was the barbed wiring laid from one end of the street to the other. But then, they served as boundaries for the game.

‘’Kuch court ka chakkar hai katey na aaj?’’ Arif asked. ‘’Mere ko hamare abba boley.. isi liye yeh policewale ghoomrey.’’ As for Shyam, he simply didn’t care as long he could play his game. His parents had told him not to go too far. ‘’I just want to play cricket with my friends...Ghar mein bore hota na?’’ said the 12-yearold.

Arif said he’s been friends with Shyam for years.

‘’Our parents know each other well. In fact, his father dropped him here,’’ says Arif, who goes to a government school nearby.

Many bylanes of Hyderabad’s old city came alive with serious games of street cricket. It wasn’t a holiday but parents didn’t send the kids to school.

‘’Hum logaan chutti mein yeich kartey,’’ said Ateeq, playing a stellar role in a match near the Bhavaninagar police station.

At 3.30 p.m., as everyone stayed glued to the TV sets to hear the verdict, the young cricket stars played on. The verdict meant little to them.