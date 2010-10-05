HYDERABAD: The Public Accounts Committee chaired by senior TDP leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy today expressed displeasure at senior officials concerned for failing to take action on pending reports (2,966) submitted by the vigilance and enforcement department. It took a serious view of the absence of vigilance and enforcement director V Dinesh Reddy at the meet.

The PAC meeting held at the Assembly committee hall here, was attended by chairman Janardhan Reddy and members R Padma Raju (Congress), K Kanna Babu (PRP) and others. The meeting directed the officials concerned to submit department-wise internal audit reports. Municipal administration, panchayat raj, irrigation, agriculture and revenue departments have the highest number of pendency reports (ranging from 300 to 400 in each department). The PAC chairman directed the principal secretaries of the departments concerned to submit reports giving explanation to the committee.

Besides, the PAC objected to general administration department’s failure to take action in respect of non-submission of bills to the amounts raised by various departments, including information and public relations.