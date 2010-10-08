HYDERABAD: IN a major shift of stance, a senior leader of Telugu Desam from the Andhra region today demanded that the Central government introduce a bill in Parliament on granting statehood to the Telangana region.

After Union Home Minister P Chidambaram's statement last year, this was the most favourable statement from a TDP leader belonging to the Andhra region.

"As the BJP too is supporting the Telangana cause, the Congress should introduce a bill in Parliament facilitating creation of a Telangana state. We are not against statehood to Telangana,'' the former Union minister said after an informal meeting with leaders of both regions who included Nagam Janardhan Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy.

Later, Yerran Naidu said that BJP and several other parties too were supporting the Telangana demand and were ready to support a bill if introduced in Parliament. The Congress should go ahead and introduce the bill, he demanded.

Yerran Naidu clarified that TDP leaders never opposed the Telangana demand and never hurt the feelings of the people of that region. Andhra and Rayalaseema leaders of the party only expressed the feelings of the people of their respective regions but never ignored the Tsentiment, he claimed. "TDP chief too said that he was not against Telangana. There is nothing wrong with Naidu's statement and we endorse his opinion," Yerran Naidu said.

He said it was the Congress which created all sorts of regional differences in the state. The change in the stance of Andhra TDP leaders assumes significance in the backdrop of TTDPF planning a dharna in front of AICC president Sonia Gandhi's residence later this month.