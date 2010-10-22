HYDERABAD: Several micro finance institutions (MFIs) have agreed to reduce the rate of interest.

They proposed this at a meeting of MFI representatives, board members and sector experts held here on Thursday.

Sa-Dhan, a national association for the micro finance sector consisting of societies, trusts, cooperatives, Section 25 companies, NBFCs, held a meeting with MFI representatives.

The meeting was attended by representatives of about 50 MFIs from all over the country, Sa-Dhan board members chaired by its chairperson Ms Jayshree Vyas, SEWA Bank, Gujarat and sector experts.

At Thursday’s meeting, Sa- Dhan and its members have agreed to reduce the rate of interest. The members also requested the banks to reduce the rate of interest.

Banks are currently charging interest to MFIs in the range of 11-13 per cent. “The interest rates will further be reduced by MFIs if the government passes on the subsidy to MFIs that lend to SHGs,” the meeting noted.

Sa-Dhan executive director Mathew Titus told reporters later that Sa-Dhan would take effective steps to prevent coercive recovery practices, if any, by its member MFIs through its code of conduct.

The meeting also proposed that Sa-Dhan will meet the state government officials and political leaders and extend all its support and cooperation.

Sa-Dhan expressed its willingness to work with the government and collaborate with SHG-Bank linkage.

Sa-Dhan’s members serve 22.3 million clients with an outstanding portfolio of Rs 18,000 crore all over country.

The recent happenings in Andhra Pradesh and the gover nment’s initiatives through an ordinance to control the MFIs, compelled Sa- Dhan to take a serious note of it.

Sa-Dhan has been the collective voice and has been working in close collaboration with the government of India, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI and also with various state government mechanisms to promote and ensure that the poor and low income households get access to financial and non-financial services in the country.