MANNAVARAM (CHITTOOR): He died a year ago. But the efforts of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy for welfare of people continue to reap benefits.

One of the dreams of the former chief minister was fulfilled on Wednesday when Prime Minister Manmohan Singh laid the foundation stone for the NTPC-BHEL Power Projects Private Limited (NBPPL) at Mannavaram in Chittoor district.

Recalling the services of Rajasekhara Reddy to the state a day ahead of his death anniversary, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was all praise for the former chief minister.

He said that it was due to the untiring efforts of Rajasekhara Reddy that the new plant was brought to the backward areas of Chittoor district. The Prime Minister felt that the manufacturing plant will go a long way in improving the economic condition of people in Rayalaseema region as it is planned to have large industrial hub around the plant.

“It will stand testimony to the concern he (YSR) felt for the welfare of his people,” the Prime Minister added.

He said that the plant will always remind people of Andhra Pradesh of Rajasekhara Reddy’s love and affection towards them. “This is indeed a moment of pride for us. But it is also an occasion to pay tribute to a very tall leader from Andhra Pradesh - YS Rajasekhara Reddy,” he said.

In his message, chief minister K Rosaiah said that the project was a dream of Rajasekhara Reddy for which he strove hardly during his tenure.

In memory of the efforts of Rajasekhara Reddy in bringing the project to Andhra Pradesh, the Central government has approved the decision of the State government to rename the project site area near Mannavaram village as YSR Puram.

Union minister for power Sushil Kumar Shinde and Union minister for heavy industries and public enterprises Vilasrao Deshmukh too were all praise for Rajasekhara Reddy.

While Sushil Kumar Shinde said that YS Rajasekhara Reddy ensured that Andhra Pradesh became the centre stage for a project which raised curtain to a new era in the nation’s industrial history, Vilasrao Deshmukh said that the entire credit for bringing the project to Andhra Pradesh goes to Rajasekhara Reddy who struggled hard in convincing the Centre despite severe pressure from various other States.

He recalled that the permissions for about 750 acre land required for the project were acquired within a record period of three months.